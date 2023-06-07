it can be quite tough out there in the wild for a young cat all alone.

A quick-thinking police officer was luckily on hand to save a kitten that was said to be in need of medical attention over the weekend. According to police, this young cat only had one eye, which has got be quite the disadvantage when you're out fighting for survival.

Police in Rockland Save Kitten in Distress

The Ramapo Police Department said on their Facebook page that one of their officers responded to a call for a kitten in need of assistance Saturday afternoon.

Police say upon his arrival, Officer Callinan found the feral kitten, with one eye and clearly in need of medical attention.

Police say Callinan transported the kitten to Veterinary Emergency Group in Nanuet for evaluation and treatment. The kitten was said to have been taken in for care and, once healthy enough, will be taken to an animal shelter.

Same Officer Also Saves Fawn

Officer Callinan has certainly been the hero of the animal kingdom recently, as Ramapo Police said he also saved a fawn in the Village of Wesley Hills, that had fallen into a stairwell of a basement. The fawn rescue happened just around a day before he rescued the kitten.

Study: New Yorkers Are Not Warm Towards Each Other, But They Love Their Pets?

Have you ever said "I love you" but didn't really mean it?

Preply asked 2,335 people across the country about how they show and receive affection to determine the most affectionate state.

From what the people who were surveyed are saying, some in New York may really love their pets more than their very own partners. According to the survey, New Yorkers are more affectionate towards their pets than their own partners with 69% feeling more comfortable with animals than other people.

But while New Yorkers may shy from saying I love you to their partners, they certainly don't back away from their cats, dogs, or other pets. Preply says that New York ranked 8th overall as most affectionate towards their pets, only behind Michigan, Arizona, Utah, New Hampshire, Kansas, Texas, and Colorado.