Kingston to Hold Full Moon Hike 10/29

Look to the sky? What do you see? Do you get a special feeling when you see a full moon? This October 2020 is a special month because it will have two full moons. The Hunter Moon which will be taking place at the beginning of the month and then the second one is called a "Blue Moon."

So you want to mark the occasion by doing 'something?' Here is one way to celebrate the second full moon for the month of October 2020. You can join others (socially distant of course) for a full moon hike.

The hike will be taking place in conjunction with the City if Kingston recs department. The hike will take place on October 29, 2020, because of the COVID restrictions there will be limitations on how close you can be to one-another.

If you have never been on one of these full-moon hikes, this particular one will take about one mile on foot.

There is some controversy as to whether or not, this is an actually "full moon".

The full moon should allegedly be on October 27, 2020. Over the course of the full moon, there will be opportunities for you and your friends to stay near or close to where they want to be. So for this outing (the full moon hike) you will be meeting additional persons in the Highland area. The date of which is 10/29/2020, remember to dress appropriately and bring a flashlight or a head lamp. For more details or to let them know you will be attending, City of Kingston Parks & Recs Department.