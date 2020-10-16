A 99 Year Old Kingston Tradition Hits the Big Screen

Yes, 2020 has been a challenging year. But we've been careful, worn masks, changed our habits and adjusted to this new, and hopefully temporary normal. A lot of fundraisers have had to go virtual this year, or even worse, be postponed all together. But the Kiwanis Club of Kingston is not cancelling their 99th Kiwanis Kapers Klassics, and that's good news.

The Kingston Kiwanis Kapers started way back in 1921. The kapers is a two to three hour show in which the membership and a few special friends perform acting and singing roles to tell a story. The story is usually a parody of a well known show or movie. And since the performers are not actually singers or dancers the result is hilarious. The Kapers is one of biggest fund raising events for the Kingston Kiwanis. So how will they pull it off this year?

The 2020 Kingston Kiwanis Kapers Klassics will be moving to the big screen. The actual live show has been moved to the spring of 2021, but they've picked their favorite clips from past shows and will be showing them at the Drive-In at Tech City on Enterprise Drive for two nights, Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:30PM. It's only $10 per person or $25 for a car of three or more. And all proceeds go to the Kiwanis Club of Kingston Scholarship and youth welfare funds.

To find out more about this year's Kingston Kiwanis Kapers Klassics at Tech City, check out the event facebook page. To learn more about what the Kiwanis Club of Kingston does for the community and their mission, visit the Kingston Kiwanis website.



"

"