Halloween Classics Being Shown at Hudson Valley Drive-In

Is there anything more festive for this time of year than watching a scary movie at the drive-in? Honestly, it doesn't get much better especially when it's the classics.

Halloween is a few weeks out and the Hudson Valley is ready. We're still waiting to hear how most counties are going to handle the whole "Trick-or-Treating during a worldwide pandemic" thing, but there are a few options that will get us through with some fun frights.

This weekend if you're looking for something fun to do with the family, you may want to head over to Overlook Drive-In.

Overlook Drive-In shared on Facebook that this Friday, October 16th, they will be showing a double feature of the classics, Disney's Hocus Pocus and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The fabulous double-feature will kick-off with Hocus Pocus at 7:00 pm and The Nightmare Before Christmas starting at 8:35 pm.

This will be the last "Family Fun Friendly" showing according to Overlook Drive-In. They shared in the comment section that this might be the last event that fit for all ages. In the next coming weeks, they'll be showing Borat 2 and Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Overlook Drive-In is still finalizing Halloween weekend which will be announced soon.

Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas will play from Friday, October 16th to Sunday, October 18th. Overlook will have full concession stand access which includes funnel cakes and their new item: Pizza Egg Rolls.

For more details on Overlook Drive-In and for times and updates, check them out on Facebook or through their website.