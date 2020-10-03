The Hocus Pocus Challenge is Back with a New Twist

Happy (almost) October! September is winding down and honestly, I couldn't be more excited.

It's been a rough summer with everything going on with the pandemic and just the general state of the world. With October here at least we have Halloween to look forward to.

My absolute favorite part of October is obviously watching the 1993 Disney, cult classic, Hocus Pocus. And I don't think I'm alone.

Last year on The Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show a challenge was thrown down and it quickly has become my favorite challenge all year.

The Hocus Pocus Challenge goes like this: watch Hocus Pocus every day for the month of October. That's it. Simple right?

A little too easy if you ask me so this year, I've decided to add a little more to the challenge. Yes, I will continue to watch Hocus Pocus once a day until October 31st, but this year I'm also going to add a NO CANDY AND/OR CHOCOLATE Challenge.

With that being said, if I fail said Hocus Pocus/No Candy Challenge CJ will then be able to throw as many eggs at me as he can in 13 seconds from, a socially distant, 6 feet away.

October is always the hardest for me with the little candy dishes sitting around with mini candy. If you have the ability to eat only one mini candy when you pass a candy dish, you're a better person than I am.

Once those candies come out it's all downhill for me until the holidays.

If you're like me and want to stay entertained and (somewhat) healthy this October, join me on my Hocus Pocus/ No Candy Challenge journey.

Take a selfie-a-day of yourself watching Hocus Pocu, send it to the Wolf Mobile App and we'll win this challenge together!