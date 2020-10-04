The Governor of New York said that, no Halloween will not be cancelled this year, so how are you going to celebrate? With a version of trick-or-treating, with a socially distance costume gathering? Maybe just by decorating your house with spooky decorations?

Another way to mark the 'holiday' could be to view the classic Halloween themed movie "Hocus Pocus." The movie, originally released in 1993 quickly became a cult classic. According to IMDB.com it is about "A curious youngster that moves to Salem, (Massachusetts) where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century."

The witches were portrayed by the actresses Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

The movie will be shown at the East Fishkill Recreational Fields in 392 Route 376 in Hopewell Junction on Friday night, October 30, 2020.

Social distancing will be required for the event and they are requesting that families stay together for the event. Attendees will receive a Halloween goodie bag filled with treats.

The movie will start promptly at 6:15pm and all who attend are encouraged to don costumes, and all sorts of masks (face coverings will be required by all attendees). Guests should also bring their own chairs, blankets and dress appropriately for the weather.

While everyone at East Fishkill Recreation, hopes that the event will be able to go on without at hitch, there is a rain date scheduled, just in case of November 1, 2020.

For more details and to RSVP, you can visit the East Fishkill Recreation Facebook page, or call (845) 226-8395.