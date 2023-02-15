Want to Run Your Own Drive-in Theater in New York? Here’s How

Are you a movie buff? Do you dream of spending your summers watching movies on the big screen at the Drive-In theater? New York State is one of the few in the nation with an abundance of drive-in theaters. One could say that the movie-going experience at a drive-in is like no other.

How about making your daydream a reality? There is a place that is looking for someone (a group of people, one dedicated person and a team, etc.) to run a drive-in theater. What do you need to do to make it happen?

Get our free mobile app

How can you submit a proposal to run the drive-in theater in historic Hyde Park NY?

146837667 htwo0 loading...

There is a drive-in theater that is located at 4114 Albany Post Road (also known as Route 9), Hyde Park, New York. The drive-in theater is within a mile of the Franklin D Roosevelt Presidential Library, and the property for the drive-in, along with Presidential Library is owned and stewarded by the National Park Service.

To get yourself in the running to operate the drive-in in Hyde Park, you'll need to do this:

cvisions1 cvisions1 loading...

When you submit all of your paperwork and proposal you will need to submit it to the National Park Service. The proposals will need to be submitted electronically no later than April 14, 2023. This drive-in has been in operation since 1950, what would you do differently? What would you keep?

Here is what the National Park Service has to say about it:



So, are you going to make a go of it? Pass the popcorn!

Where are the Drive-In Theaters in New York State? Here they are! Whether you’re looking for a hit of nostalgia or a unique night out - here are the 22 remaining drive-in movie theatres for your outdoor movie-viewing pleasure here in New York State.

Are Drive-In Movies a Thing of the Past? Not in Dutchess County! Drive-In Movie Theaters in Dutchess County