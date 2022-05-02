An exciting new space will officially be open for business in Kingston as of Friday, May 6th, and they've got a great night of festivities planned to celebrate their grand opening.

What Is The Kingston Pop-Up Shop?

880 square feet of handicap accessible space available for vendors, meetings, parties, and so much more. The Kingston Pop-Up Shop is located in midtown at 10 Cedar Street in Kingston and is available for rental daily, or even hourly. Options include outdoor seating (weather permitting), table space, terrace, large counter area, or the entire space as a rental. The space itself is available first come first serve, and more details about the rental agreement, including policies and rules of the venue, can be found here.

According to the official event page, the Kingston Pop-Up Shop is 'an affordable rental space and business incubator that aims to support local food, art, small businesses and much more.'

Kingston Pop-Up Shop Grand Opening

On Friday, May 6th from 5 PM to 8 PM, the space will officially be open to the public for its grand opening event, Friday Night at the Pop-Up! The event is fully open to the public and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Ulster County Chamber of Commerce at 5 PM, and will also include food, music, and activities.

Friday's attracts include the NY Funk Alliance R&B and Latin Band, a DJ, and Rose Cravings will be providing Dominican food, desserts, and drinks.

What About the Kids?

I thought this was a pretty unique part of the festivities on Friday - on-site childcare will be available for those attending the event, for $10 an hour, ages 3 years and up. So, if you have little ones but are looking to enjoy a bit of adult time, you can drop your kids off to be taken care of while you enjoy the event.

Other Kingston Pop-Up Shop Events

They've held a number of workshops and community events in the space over the past few months. The space will be home to a recurring event on the last Sunday of each month at 1 PM, the Monthly Parent Support Group of Children and Adults with Special Needs. Follow the Kingston Pop-Up Shop on social media for more on upcoming open events.

