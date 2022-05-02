Fresh out of the academy and ready to serve. One Hudson Valley Trooper jumped into action while off duty on one of the most dangerous roadways in New York.

New York State Trooper Joseph Mackey from Troop K in Lagrange was on his way home from work when he noticed a family on the side of the road trying to wave down a motorist. Unfortunately, their child had stopped breathing and they were looking for assistance.

Thankfully, Trooper Mackey noticed. The New York State Police wrote the following in a statement released on social media last week:

Trooper Mackey stopped for a family in distress while on his way home from work on the Taconic State Parkway this past Sunday. The parents were trying to flag down other motorists because their child was not breathing.

Trooper Mackey then jumped into action. The New York State police writes:

Trooper Mackey immediately rendered aid by performing back blows and chest compressions. He cleared the child’s airway by expelling fluid that had built up and she began breathing again.

The New York State Police report that the young child is recovering and doing very well.

According to the New York State Department of Health, "Choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children under the age of 5."The American Academy of Pediatrics Choking Prevention put together a helpful list of how you should react should you be around a child who is suffering from a choking emergency. These actions include Heimlich Maneuver, Tongue-Jaw Lift, and CPR.

CPR classes are offered through the American Red Cross as well as local medical providers.

