Bonus Points: Hudson Valley Based Mother’s Day Experiences to Wow Mom

We know it happens every year, the second Sunday in May, but for some reason, it seems so many of us are running around at the last minute scrambling to find that perfect gift for mom/grandma/aunts/siblings/etc.

Mother's Day 2022

Mother's Day is quickly approaching, falling on Sunday, May 8th this year. That gives you a little time to get something great planned for the mother figure in your life that you're looking to celebrate.

While most moms are thrilled for any sort of recognition or gift they receive, I'll be very honest here: I kill those beautiful plants every year, and we're still making our way through Valentine's Day candy in the cabinets. So, why not think outside the bouquet and the candy box this year and do something cool for mom.

Our Best Hudson Valley Based Mother's Day Experiences & Gifts

As a Hudson Valley mom myself, I figured I'd share a list of some fun and unique locally-based experiences that might just help you get a few bonus points this year.

Pampering the Mom in Your Life

I don't know any mom who would turn down some quality alone time, especially if it includes a bit of pampering. It doesn't have to be anything over the top, but an hour at the spa for a massage or some time to get a peaceful mani/pedi (and spring for the extra massage time) would be a win in my book. Or, what about supporting a newer local business like Buff City Soap in Poughkeepsie, setting mom up with a gift certificate to pick out her own pampering items.

Val's Bonus Pick: Buttermilk Falls Inn for a great hot stone massage and then lunch on site. A perfect day out for mom.

Hudson Valley Outdoor Experiences

There's obviously no shortage of hiking options or walking trails in the area for the outdoor-loving momma in your life. Consider planning an afternoon for mom on one of the local scenic hiking trails, or take it to the next level with an afternoon exploring the beauty at Mohonk Mountain House and maybe even do a family rock scramble.

Val's Bonus Pick: A leisurely family stroll across the Walkway Over the Hudson followed by lunch at one of the amazing nearby restaurants.

Can't Go Wrong With Wine

Thankfully for those of us that love wine, the Hudson Valley is stocked with so many wineries and even wine trails. You've got Brotherhood, America's Oldest Winery in Orange County where you can spend an afternoon sipping your favorite blend and enjoying the views. Plus, I feel like Ulster County keeps opening up more and more great spots for wine tastings, why not plan on taking mom to a new spot for a relaxing afternoon.

Val's Bonus Pick: Nostrano Vineyards in Milton. You can't beat the views, the atmosphere is really relaxing, they often have live music, AND they have wine slushies, did someone say frose?

An Afternoon at the Eastdale Shops

This one might sound a little left field for some, but just think about it, there are plenty of great food options, your choice of various spots to grab coffee or desserts, quaint shops with unique items, and that big center area is a perfect place to let the kids run around while you enjoy yourself. I was there just last weekend, my daughter playing corn hole on the astroturf area, and while enjoying a coffee with my friend, mentioned how I'm so glad to have a place like this here in the Hudson Valley to spend time at.

Val's Bonus Pick: Lunch at Rossi's, obviously.

Hopefully, this gave you some solid outside-the-box ideas for Mother's Day 2022, but of course, let us know if there's something you think we should add to this year's list!

