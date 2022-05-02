New York State Police Charge 5 With Prostitution In Hudson Valley

A joint operation targeting alleged prostitution led to five arrests near Route 9 in the Hudson Valley.

Friday afternoon, the Town of Fishkill Police Department announced the results of a joint prostitution operation in Dutchess County.

5 Charged With Prostitution In Fishkill, Dutchess County

On Wednesday, April 28, the Town of Fishkill Police Department and the New York State Police conducted a joint operation targeting alleged prostitution and other alleged illegal activity at the Extended Stay America at 55 W. Merritt Blvd, Westage Center, just off Route 9 in Dutchess County.

As a result of this enforcement effort, a total of five people were arrested for prostitution, including multiple charges for criminal possession of a controlled substance, police say. The Town of Fishkill Police Department did not release the names of the five people who were charged with prostitution at the Extended Stay America.

Police Break-Up Alleged Prostitution Ring Near Route 9 in Dutchess County, NY

"Prostitution is commonly associated with human trafficking and illegal drug activity; it is not a victimless crime, ninety-five percent of sex trafficking victims are women or children. As part of this initiative, arrestees were interviewed to evaluate their safety, (and) potential victimization in human trafficking and provide resources to improve their situation," the Town of Fishkill Police Department said in a press release. "The goal of these operations is to improve the quality of life for residents of the community, their families, and friends who frequent the area, as well as to harden the target, making Fishkill an unappealing site for criminal activities."

An additional investigation led police to charge an "associate" of a person who was arrested for alleged prostitution with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

