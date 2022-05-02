Hudson Valley Summertime Staple Ice Cream Stand Reopens

The weather is warming up and you know what that means, it's time to visit our favorite ice cream spots.

There's nothing better than a refreshing ice cream cone on a warm, sunny day. If I could, I would have ice cream for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, haha.

There are many ice cream stands in the Hudson Valley however, some of them are a must-visit. You truly can taste the difference in ice cream if you have a real sweet tooth.

More than ever, it's important to support local businesses.

It's also important to support local restaurants, boutiques, eateries, and more that have been in business for many years and have served the community.

When you support the community, it may feel as if you are a part of that family. There are plenty of Hudson Valley small businesses that make you feel as if you are a part of their life.

With this being said, some residents are excited to support local businesses where they feel welcomed and loved.

This ice cream stand is known for being a fan favorite among Hudson Valley residents.

There have been plenty of people who have gone there after local events, for a special occasion, for a birthday cake, or even just to enjoy a fun, summer meal.

Known as being "Your favorite, local ice cream stand", this one is hard to leave.

Richard's Dairy Shed is a summertime staple in the Hudson Valley.

Richard's Dairy Shed is located in Montgomery, NY.

They were founded by the legendary Richard Palumbo in the 1960s. Richard's has thankfully been operated for over 50 years by locals, Richard and Charlotte Palumbo. Their ice cream is homemade and they also have the option available to Hudson Valley residents to get their hands on homemade ice cream cakes as well.

Richard's is open seven days a week from Spring until Fall.

They have been serving delicious, new flavors of ice cream for Spring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Palumbo (@richardsdairyshed)

New to their spring menu is Apple Pie Empanadas and their nondairy, oat-based, Blueberry Pancake flavor.

Anytime that I have the chance to go to Richard's, I get their ET Sundae. This mouthwatering ice cream dish is served with vanilla ice cream, peanut butter sauce, hot fudge, Reese's Pieces, whipped cream, and a cherry! It's a hard choice between that and their Brownie sundae or blizzards.

My mouth is already drooling thinking about the items on their menu.

Here are some of my favorite ice cream stands all over the Hudson Valley.

In addition to Richard's, you can also try these fan, favorite places as well.

Quickway Twin Cone

68 Route 17K

Bloomingburg, NY 12721

Trailside Treats Creamery

28 St. James Place

Goshen, NY 10924

Beacon Creamery

134 Main Street

Beacon, NY 12508

Richard's Dairy Shed

1103 State Route 17K

Montgomery, NY 12549

Where is your favorite place to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley? What's your favorite flavor? Share with us below.

13 Upstate Food Favorites You Can't Buy Outside of New York State Upstate New York is the home to many fantastic food favorites. Mention sponge candy to somebody 100 miles outside Buffalo and you are probably going to get a blank stare. Mention a Michigan hot dog to anybody not from around Plattsburgh. Same stare. So here is a list of 13 regional food icons that you cannot buy outside of the empire State.

﻿I will add this asterisk. You certainly can buy some of these items online, like the Saratoga Peppermint Pigs. Perhaps the Stix and Sauce item is known by another name somewhere in the country. Salt potatoes may have gravitated elsewhere but if so nobody knows where they started. And Grandma Brown. Well, you can buy that sweet lady's baked beans on eBay. But for the most part you would have to walk into a store or restaurant in Upstate New York to enjoy these "regional" fan favorite foods.