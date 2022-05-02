Hudson Valley Summertime Staple Ice Cream Stand Reopens
The weather is warming up and you know what that means, it's time to visit our favorite ice cream spots.
There's nothing better than a refreshing ice cream cone on a warm, sunny day. If I could, I would have ice cream for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, haha.
There are many ice cream stands in the Hudson Valley however, some of them are a must-visit. You truly can taste the difference in ice cream if you have a real sweet tooth.
More than ever, it's important to support local businesses.
It's also important to support local restaurants, boutiques, eateries, and more that have been in business for many years and have served the community.
When you support the community, it may feel as if you are a part of that family. There are plenty of Hudson Valley small businesses that make you feel as if you are a part of their life.
With this being said, some residents are excited to support local businesses where they feel welcomed and loved.
This ice cream stand is known for being a fan favorite among Hudson Valley residents.
There have been plenty of people who have gone there after local events, for a special occasion, for a birthday cake, or even just to enjoy a fun, summer meal.
Known as being "Your favorite, local ice cream stand", this one is hard to leave.
Richard's Dairy Shed is a summertime staple in the Hudson Valley.
Richard's Dairy Shed is located in Montgomery, NY.
They were founded by the legendary Richard Palumbo in the 1960s. Richard's has thankfully been operated for over 50 years by locals, Richard and Charlotte Palumbo. Their ice cream is homemade and they also have the option available to Hudson Valley residents to get their hands on homemade ice cream cakes as well.
Richard's is open seven days a week from Spring until Fall.
They have been serving delicious, new flavors of ice cream for Spring.
View this post on Instagram
New to their spring menu is Apple Pie Empanadas and their nondairy, oat-based, Blueberry Pancake flavor.
Anytime that I have the chance to go to Richard's, I get their ET Sundae. This mouthwatering ice cream dish is served with vanilla ice cream, peanut butter sauce, hot fudge, Reese's Pieces, whipped cream, and a cherry! It's a hard choice between that and their Brownie sundae or blizzards.
My mouth is already drooling thinking about the items on their menu.
Here are some of my favorite ice cream stands all over the Hudson Valley.
In addition to Richard's, you can also try these fan, favorite places as well.
Quickway Twin Cone
68 Route 17K
Bloomingburg, NY 12721
Trailside Treats Creamery
28 St. James Place
Goshen, NY 10924
Beacon Creamery
134 Main Street
Beacon, NY 12508
Richard's Dairy Shed
1103 State Route 17K
Montgomery, NY 12549
Where is your favorite place to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley? What's your favorite flavor? Share with us below.