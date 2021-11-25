Kingston Parking Disaster: No Parking on Certain Streets During Snow Storms

A new emergency snow procedure in Kingston makes for angry residents.

A Facebook posting from the City of Kingston caught my eye on Thursday, and from looking at the comments, many were unhappy about the posting in regards to the new plans for winter storm preparations.

New Parking Rules

As in many cities, Kingston typically would use alternate street parking rules during a snow event, but the city announced that for more efficient cleaning of major roadways, there will be no street parking allowed along snow emergency routes for the duration of the snow emergency event. Alternate side parking will remain in effect for the rest of the city who do not live along the snow emergency route. Signs will be installed to notify motorists and the city says that a flyer with the new snow emergency procedure will be sent to every household in the coming weeks. Yikes! Where will everyone park?

Where Can You Park?

Well, the City of Kingston has said that anyone needing off-street parking during a snow event can park on one of many municipal lots throughout the city that will be free and open to the public during a snow emergency.

As expected, the Facebook post by the City of Kingston did not go over very well with many folks, as some of the 50 plus comments reveal:

Get all the info you need to know about the new Snow Emergency Procedure for the City of Kingston here.