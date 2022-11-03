Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more.

Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished.

Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.

A Little About The Olympic Diner

Olympic Diner at 620 Washington Ave in Kingston was a staple in the area for over 50 years. The Iconic Kingston Diner Closed After Decades of Service back in September with a storage facility set to replace it. Olympic Diner was described as a casual, old-school establishment offering American favorites for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

I remember stopping at the Olympic Diner on occasion, sobering up with some delicious food after a night of drinking in the Kingston area, usually after a concert in the area. Sadly, the building is now no more.

The Olympic Diner Demolished

Looking through a recent Kingston, NY Facebook group recently, I stumbled upon a posting from Kingston resident Richard Hubbs who took pics of the now-demolished Olympic Diner. Sad to see that the building is no more, and even sadder the fact that a storage facility will be taking its place. Don't we have enough storage units in the area already? See the pics below of the former Olympic Diner.

Photo credit: Richard Hubbs Photo credit: Richard Hubbs loading...

