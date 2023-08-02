NY’s Largest Indoor Water Park Makes a Splash in Sullivan County

Last Friday, July 28th, was National Water Park Day! I hope you had the chance to go have some fun in the sun, splash around in the pool, and go down some slippery slides. I recently just put out an article about some of the best Water Parks In and Around the Hudson Valley. Most of y'all had no problem with who was on the list, but we received some messages in regard to a major unintentional omission.

New York's Largest Water Park Gets Snubbed From Water Park List

I am so glad that people hit me up about this place because it is a disgrace that it didn't make it on originally! How did I not know this place existed? It is one of those things that has been hiding under my nose the entire time, and I had no idea! So, to make up for my unintentional omission, I took a dive into what this place is all about!

The Kartrite: New York's Biggest Indoor Water Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kartrite Resort (@kartriteresort)

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark is like nothing New York’s Sullivan Catskills has ever seen before. With the USA’s most modern, state-of-the-art, indoor waterpark, 324 exquisitely designed suites and a fantastic new lodge experience set right in the mountains, the Kartrite Resort delivers an unbelievable family adventure for all ages.

The water park is covered entirely by the world's largest texlon transparent roof which is 84 degrees of summer perfection all year long! Try water slides like The Krakken or Nor'Easter. You can also find yourself in the middle of a dense jungle and ride through Empire Bay, their not-so-lazy river! And when you just need to chill, float along in Affinity Springs!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kartrite Resort (@kartriteresort)

The Kartrite is more than a state-of-the-art indoor waterpark. It’s an entire resort designed for family fun! With delicious dining options, countless indoor and outdoor adventures, and an action-packed calendar of daily activities, there’s always something fun to do – in between all of the swimming, sliding, and splashing! Some more fun you can expect include:

Obviously, there is so much for the family to do at this place. You can find out more about The Kartrite by visiting their website!

