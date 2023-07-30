There is a new alert from the FCC, Federal Communications Commission, and it has to do with charging your cell phone in public places. This is especially good to know if you are going to be traveling any time soon.

There is a recently discovered phenomenon called Juice Jacking. Sound like what would happen if a person were to steal your morning smoothie? Could it be what its called when someone scoops in and grabs your mobile order without paying for it? No, none of those. Keep reading.

What is Juice Jacking and why does it affect travelers more?

Juice jacking really started with our need to make sure that our cell phones are fully charged before we get on an airplane. You might have a charging cable in your carry on but why use it when you can just plug into one of those free charging stations at the airport, especially since the cable you need is already there? Don't do it.

Juice jacking is the process of someone being able to get into your phone through those cables. How do they do it?

You have seen it, everyone standing around at the airport having their phones plugged in, until the boarding of the plane begins. If you use the cable that is there, provided for you as a convenience, there is a chance that someone else is also tapping into your phone, to get your info. The instances of getting malware also onto your phone are greatly increased when you use this type of charging station as well.

If you plug your phone into one of these chargers and the words "share data" or "trust this computer" come up, don't do it! This is how the hackers can get into your phone.

How to avoid this juice jacking? Bring your own power cord or back up battery and use that to power your device, not one of those free (complimentary) charging stations.

