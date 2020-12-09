John F. Kennedy Once Dined in The Hudson Valley

Did you know that John F. Kennedy once attended a clambake in the Hudson Valley?

The Hudson Valley is rich in Presidential history. It's well documented George Washington spent a lot of time in the Hudson Valley. Most surely know Franklin D. Roosevelt lived in Dutchess County. The Springwood estate in Hyde Park was the 32nd President of the United States' birthplace, lifelong home and burial place. Martin Van Buren, the 8th President of the United States, was born and raised in Kinderhook, Columbia County.

But did you know about John F. Kennedy's ties to the region?

"On August 16 1960, then candidate John F. Kennedy landed at Hudson Valley Regional Airport, greeted by a throng of 5,000 people. He also visited with 200 people at the Dutchess Co. Police Officers Assoc. Clambake that day, which was being held at the Woronock House, adjacent to the airport," Town of Wappinger website states about the town's history page.

Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Kennedy's wife, spent some of her most formative years here in the Hudson Valley. In 1947, then Jacqueline Bouvier enrolled at Vassar College in 1947 as part of the class of 1951. Jackie spent her freshman and sophomore years in Poughkeepsie.