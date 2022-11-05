Jamie Kennedy Performing in Hudson Valley Next Month

The popular comedian will be in the Hudson Valley early next month and you can see him perform his set live.

We all could use a laugh and Jamie Kennedy has been bringing us those for decades now.

What do you recognize Jamie Kennedy from? Depending on who you ask you could get a completely different answer. You may recognize him from his film roles in Scream and Scream 2 or starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo + Julie. He was also starred as the want to be rapper in Malibu's Most Wanted.

Maybe you know Jamie Kennedy from the small screen. He starred in the Jamie Kennedy Experiment which was a popular sketch show that aired for 3 seasons on The WB.

Kennedy even hosts a podcast that recently aired its 100th episode.

Did you know he performed comedy on stage as well?

Jamie Kennedy will be bring his antics to the Hudson Valley in December. Kennedy will be performing a standup set at Levity Live in West Nyack, New York on December 3. You can purchase tickets here.

