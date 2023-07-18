How to Tell if Your Real Estate Agent Is Licensed in New York State
The New York housing market continues to go up and down, for those who have simply had enough with this state and are thinking about leaving, do you need to sell your house? While homes are allegedly not selling for as much as they were 12 months ago, you could still list it and get a few extra dollars for it.
Can you sell your home without the help of a real estate agent? Probably, but it all comes down to how much effort and time you want to put into it. If you are looking to contract with an agent, how can you prove that they are a 'real' real estate agent in New York State? Is there a sign? Or a way to actually find out.
What does it mean to be a real estate agent in New York State?
A real estate agent/broker is defined, by New York State, as a person or firm who is contracted to sell, lease or rent, for a fee items of property. They are persons who can get your property out in front of people who are looking to purchase, rent or lease. The difference between a real estate agent and a real estate broker? The broker can own their own business and the agent has to work with a broker.
How to verify that your real estate agent is legit in New York State?
If you have a question about whether or not a person is licensed to do business in New York, you can always check the New York State Department of State licensing division. Good luck on the sale of your home.