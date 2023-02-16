Is Gov. Hochul Going To Ban Smoking Hookahs In New York State?

Governor Kathy Hochul's proposed ban on certain types of cigarettes and tobacco in New York State could prohibit the smoking of hookahs. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced her tobacco ban plans in her 2023 State of the State.

Photo by Alena Plotnikova on Unsplash Photo by Alena Plotnikova on Unsplash loading...

New York State Has A Variety Of Anti-Smoking Laws

The Clean Indoor Act already banned smoking in many indoor spaces,

The Act prohibits smoking and vaping in almost all public and private indoor workplaces, including restaurants and bars, to protect workers and the public from exposure to harmful secondhand tobacco smoke and vaping aerosols. Localities may continue to adopt and enforce local laws regulating smoking and vaping; however, these regulations must be at least as strict as the Act.

New York State recently passed a new law that bans smoking in six outdoor spaces. On Friday, July 15, 2022, Gov. Hochul signed legislation (S.4142/A.5061) that prohibits smoking in 6 places. The legislation became law 90 days after that, banning smoking at,

1. All state-owned beaches

2. All state-owned boardwalks

3. All state-owned marinas

4. All state-owned playgrounds

5. All state-owned recreation centers

6. All state-owned group camps

As of May 2020, New York State banned the sale of flavored vapor products that do not have an FDA marketing order. Now, Gov. Hochul wants to expand the ban.

Photo by Awesome Sauce Creative on Unsplash Photo by Awesome Sauce Creative on Unsplash loading...

In her 2023 State of the State book, Gov. Hochul details her plan to restrict tobacco further,

Solidifying New York’s leadership in ensuring a tobaccofree generation, Governor Hochul will introduce legislation to expand upon the State's ban on the sale of flavored vaping products by prohibiting the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

She also announced that she plans on raising the tax that the state collects per pack of cigarettes sold. It's all part of the Governor's efforts to reduce the amount of New Yorkers, especially young New Yorkers, who partake in the deadly habit.

SEE ALSO: How Much the Average New Yorker Spends Smoking in a Lifetime

The shisha tobacco used in hookahs is flavored, generally speaking, so it technically would fall under her ban.

Shisha tobacco is usually a combination of tobacco prepared in molasses and flavoured with fruit flavours. Shisha smoke contains large amounts of nicotine, carbon monoxide, tar and other toxins.

While she didn't specify shisha tobacco in her proposal, just like menthol tobacco, it falls under the flavored category. If her proposal becomes reality, only unflavored shisha tobacco may be available. For many people who smoke hookah, I think the flavors are a big part of the appeal.

Get our free mobile app

Bad Habits Cost More In New York State, There's A 'Sin Tax' On These 9 Items