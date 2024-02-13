Investigation Into Fatal Train Collison In Upstate New York

New York State Police from the Hudson Valley reports troopers are continuing to investigate a fatal train collision in Upstate New York.

On Monday, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks announced an investigation into a fatal pedestrian-train collision

New York State Police Investigate A Fatal Pedestrian-Train Collision in Cobleskill, New York

On Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, New York State Police Troopers from Cobleskill responded to the report of a train striking a pedestrian in the area of Everett Street in Cobleskill, New York.

The investigation determined 52-year-old Bruce B. Bidwell of Gansevoort, New York was in the area of the tracks when he was struck by a passing train and severely injured.

Gansevoort, New York Man Killed By Train In Upstate New York

Bidwell succumbed to his injuries on the scene, according to New York State Police

Investigation Continues Into Fatal Train Collison In Upstate New York

Officials say that the train immediately stopped following the incident and contacted emergency services.

It's unclear why Bidwell was in the area of the tracks. New York State Police confirmed the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

