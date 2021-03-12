If Impeached Cuomo’s Replacement Would Make New York History

An impeachment investigation into Gov. Cuomo is officially underway. If Cuomo leaves office he would have a historic replacement.

On Thursday, New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced the start of an impeachment investigation into Governor Cuomo.

"After meeting with the Assembly Majority Conference today, I am authorizing the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment investigation, led by Chair Charles D. Lavine, to examine allegations of misconduct against Governor Cuomo," Heastie stated.

The impeachment probe is expected to including growing claims of sexual harassment made against Cuomo and the handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious. The committee will have the authority to interview witnesses, subpoena documents and evaluate evidence, as is allowed by the New York State Constitution. I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and the members of the committee will conduct an expeditious, full and thorough investigation," Heastie added. "This inquiry will not interfere with the independent investigation being conducted by Attorney General James."

Six women now accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment. A growing number of New York lawmakers want Cuomo to resign or be impeached. 121 members of the state Assembly and Senate believe Cuomo should resign while 42 of 63 state senators want Cuomo to step down, according to NBC.

Gov. Cuomo continues to deny the allegations.

"I have never done anything like this," Cuomo said in a statement after details of his sixth accuser were released. "The details of this report are gut-wrenching. I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the attorney general’s report."

If Cuomo resigns or is impeached Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would take over as acting governor. If that happens, Hochul would become the first female governor in New York State history.

