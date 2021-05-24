Iconic Woodstock Flea Market Is Officially Open for the Season

If you’re from Woodstock, you definitely know about the Mower’s Weekend Flea Market. If you’re from Ulster County, chances are you’ve at least heard of it. I’m from Dutchess County and I’m very familiar with the Mower’s Flea Market. That’s because it’s an iconic Woodstock Flea Market, and it’s officially open for the season.

Mower’s Saturday and Sunday Flea Market is only a block away from the Village Green in Woodstock, at 11 Maple Lane, behind Bread Alone. Mower’s has been called one of the best Flea Markets in the Hudson Valley. You’ll find local arts and crafts vendors, vendors with tons of vintage and antique treasures, fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, and a sense of community and fun. I can’t remember a time when there wasn’t the Mower’s Flea Market in Woodstock, so it’s been there a mighty long time. I believe this is the 44th season.

One of the best parts about going to the Mower’s Flea Market is that it’s in the heart of one of the Hudson Valley’s coolest towns. Not only can you hit the flea market, you can visit one of the town’s many restaurants, art galleries, shops, and watering holes. There is usually live music playing somewhere in Woodstock, so chances are that you’ll catch a great show while you’re there.

The Mower’s Saturday and Sunday Flea market is open Saturdays from 8AM - 5PM, and Sundays from 8AM - 6PM now through Oct. For directions and more information, as well as information about the Village of Woodstock, check out the Mower’s Market website.

