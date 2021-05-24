The weather has finally turned and we're heading full-throttle into summer in the Hudson Valley. With the nice weather, more and more people are visiting the area to take advantage of our beautiful hiking trails.

We saw a huge surged during the COVID-19 lockdown of tourists escaping to the Hudson Valley. Many of them coming to hike and get away from the city.

More people visiting the trails, unfortunately, brought more injuries, parking issues and more garbage.

One of the most popular, and most dangerous, places to hike is Kaaterskill Falls in Green County. News 10 ABC is reporting that this year there will be a few new restrictions in place.

When it comes to garbage Heather Bagshaw, Greene County Tourism Director tells News 10:

We put out more garbage receptacles so people are able to utilize them. We ask whatever you bring into the hiking trails that you bring out. Just be mindful. This is such a beautiful place we want to keep it that way. We want to leave it open and everyone to enjoy.

Parking has always been an issue at Kaaterskill and it looks like it will be more difficult to find a spot this summer.

The DEC announced back in April that the Molly Smith parking lot on Route 23a will be closed. This is to "Improve visitor safety."

If you were thinking of not following the parking rules, you may want to reconsider. David Kukle, Town of Hunter Councilman, told News 10 that there will be an impound lot opened from Memorial Day to the middle of October.

Cars will be ticketed and towed if parking rules aren't followed.

Kaaterskill Falls can be accessed from other parking areas such as Laurel House Road, Scutt Hill Road parking areas and can be accessed by the North-South Lake Campground.

