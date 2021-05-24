Man Goes Missing After Going to Hospital in Hudson Valley

Help is needed finding a man who went missing after he was admitted to a local hospital with what's described as mental health issues.

Andy Neiman was admitted to the ER at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie around 4 a.m on Friday due to a culmination of mental unwellness and psychosis, according to his sister. Neiman who's from St. Louis, according to his Facebook, was visiting family in Ulster County.

"Soon after he was admitted he regretted his decision and pleaded with me to get him, but knowing also that the psych evaluation had deemed him unfit for the community, meaning he couldn’t leave," Emily Asher Abramson wrote on Facebook.

Neiman sat for about 14 hours waiting to be transferred to the psych unit and went missing from the hospital around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Neiman is believed to be in the Hudson Valley. He's described as being a white man in his mid-40s maybe with glasses and unshaven. He's about 5'10" and weighs about 165 pounds. His sister believes he's walking in the area without shoes wearing blue or green scrubs top and tan shorts.

Over the weekend Neiman's sister believed he was in Dutchess County but in an update states a "viable lead" puts him around Highland around midnight Sunday. Abramson believes he is trying to make it back to her home in High Falls.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

