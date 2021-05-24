Big Changes Coming to Five Small Hudson Valley Airports

Airports in Wappingers Falls, Montgomery, Ellenville and other areas in the Hudson Valley are getting millions of dollars in upgrades.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded New York over $21 million in FAA funds to rehabilitate and upgrade several Hudson Valley airports. These small airports in Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Columbia and Westchester counties will get over $5 million of that money to make some big changes.

Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced that the money would be coming just in time for the Hudson Valley to reopen under new state guidelines. Schumer says the improvements are necessary for the region's survival.

Air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy, which is why, as New York prepares to reopen next week, it is critical that we provide the funding necessary to keep the airports safe and efficient

Orange County Airport in Montgomery will receive $792,000 to rehabilitate the facility's apron as well as an additional $725,000 to construct a building to store the airport's snow removal equipment. In Dutchess County, the Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Wappingers Falls will get $60,000 to purchase much-needed aircraft rescue & firefighting safety equipment.

Joseph Y Resnick Airport in Ellenville will receive just under one million dollars for a massive project that will rehabilitate the small airport's apron and taxilane. Columbia County Airport in Ghent will also receive some improvements to one of thier runway.

The most money in the region will go to Westchester County Airport. Reconstruction of the airfield guidance signs, taxiway lighting and taxiway will be completed with over three million dollars of federal funding.