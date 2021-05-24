Orange is the New Black Star to Appear in Poughkeepsie

Big Boo, as she's known on the popular Netflx series Orange is the New Black, is set to appear in Poughkeepsie on Friday June 11th. Lea DeLaria will be at Revel 32 on Cannon St. in Poughkeepsie on June 11th, as she is set to be the Grand Marshal of the PGKO Pride Parade.

Ticket information can he found here, and each ticket includes a buffet dinner and 1 drink. Event organizers have set aside a certain number of free tickets for first responders and educators - contact the Dutchess County Pride Center for more information.

