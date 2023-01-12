Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State

"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York.

Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."

"Extraordinary Buying Opportunity" For New York State Shoppers

Sears Holdings Announces Additional Stores Closings Getty Images loading...

Officials say the liquidation sales will help shoppers find amazing discounts on about $40 million worth of inventory. Including, name-brand home appliances, tools, lawn and garden items.

"This truly is an extraordinary buying opportunity for communities across America," Tiger Capital Group Executive Managing Director Arnold L. Jacobs said. "These 8,000 to 10,000 square-foot stores are filled with in-demand tools and home appliances. It's everything from Craftsman socket sets, Workpro power tools and Kenmore washing machines, to Honda riding lawnmowers, Eureka vacuum cleaners and DieHard tool cabinets. As compared to the original price, the discounts are as high as 40 percent. That can go even higher in the case of floor models and scratch-and-dent items."

Tiger Capital Group, SB360 Capital Partners and B. Riley Retail Solutions are working with Sears during the closing sales.

Great Timing For New Yorkers

Gloomy Economy Forces National Retailers Into Bankruptcy Getty Images loading...

Officials believe these sales come at the perfect time for Empire State shoppers.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"These sales also come at a time of high inflation and continuing supply-chain disruptions, making them all the more relevant for American consumers," SB360 Chief Operating Officer Siegfried A. Schaffer stated. "The home appliances, tools and other products sold by Sears Hometown are everyday necessities for most households, and with today's economic environment, every bit helps."

Sears Hometown Stores filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month, officials note.

Gift Cards Will Be Honored Across New York State

Stationery Retailer Papyrus Closing All Stores Getty Images loading...

Gift cards will continue to be honored during the store-closing sales, officials note.

"If you are currently holding a valid gift card, we will honor or offer refunds for those gift cards at our store locations until the stores are closed. We, therefore, encourage you to promptly use your gift cards," the Sears Hometown Stores website states.

Sears Closing 3 New York Hometown Stores

All Sears Hometown Stores from coast-to-coast are shutting their doors for good, according to Sears Hometown Stores.

Google Google loading...

"Store Closing Liquidation! In-store only," the Sears Hometown Stores website states. "40% off the original ticketed price. "Selling off to the bare walls! Every item in every store must go now!"

See More: Food Network Chef With NYC Experience Brings Back Hudson Valley Eatery

Sears Hometown Stores are located in New York in:

Cobleskill, New York

Oneonta, New York

Warsaw, New York

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.