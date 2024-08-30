Iconic 100-Year-Old New York Attraction Closed After Terrifying Moment
A nearly 100-year-old New York attraction is closed indefinitely after a chain cracked and riders got stuck.
The Cyclone roller coaster in Brooklyn's Coney Island must remain closed until further notice.
Brooklyn's Coney Island Cyclone Closed Indefinitely
The iconic wooden coaster, which is the second-steepest wooden roller coaster in the world, came to a stop mid-ride on Thursday.
The Luna Park coaster was making its way up one of its inclines last week when it stopped mid-ride. Thankfully all riders were safely removed.
According to the New York City Department of Buildings, the issue was caused by a "crack" on the chain sprocket in the ride’s motor room, WPIX 11 reports.
Luna Park Owners Issued Violations
Inspectors issued the owners violations for the damaged equipment and for failure to immediately notify the New York City Department of Buildings about the incident in a timely manner.
The 97-year-old wooden roller coaster was reportedly inspected and cleared for riders the day before the incident, according to Luna Park.
“At Luna Park in Coney Island, safety is our number one priority and ride maintenance, and thorough testing happens daily before Luna Park opens and throughout the day as necessary. The Coney Island Cyclone is a 97-year-old roller coaster that is meticulously maintained and tested daily,” Luna Park officials said in a statement.
Closed Indefinitely
The iconic Coney Island Cyclone will be closed until it undergoes repairs and passes inspection before it reopens.
