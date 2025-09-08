Outrage In Upstate New York After Dozens Of Families Separated

ICE stormed an Upstate New York plant and detained dozens of workers. Gov. Hochul says families are shattered.

ICE took dozens of people into custody during an enforcement raid in Upstate New York.

ICE Raids Plant In Upstate New York

The raid happened on Thursday at the Nutrition Bar Confectioners plant in Cato, New York.

The owners of a snack bar manufacturer in Cayuga County, New York, called the surprise enforcement "terrifying," adding that nothing like this has happened during the almost 50 years in business.

According to AP, Federal agents ripped open the doors to the business, ordered everyone into the lunchroom, and required all workers to show proof they are in the country legally.

Dozens Detained

Dozens of workers were detained. Many reportedly were sent to Texas.

One of the owners told AP that he believed ICE is singling out companies in New York with "some sort of Hispanic workforce, whether small or large.”

The owner says that without many employees, production will drop to 50 percent.

Gov. Hochul Is Outraged After 40 Detained

Gov Hochul says she's "outraged" about the recent ICE raids in Cato and Fulton, where more than 40 adults were seized.

Hochul adds that at least a dozen New York children returned home from school to an empty house all weekend because their parents have been detained.

"Today’s raids will not make New York safer. What they did was shatter hard-working families who are simply trying to build a life here, just like millions of immigrants before them," Hochul told Hudson Valley Post in a statement. “These actions fly in the face of New York’s values. As Governor, I will always stand against this cruelty."

More Workplace Raids Expected In New York

The raid came the same day that around 500 people, mostly from South Korea, were detained in Georgia.

President Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, says Americans can expect more workplace immigration raids

