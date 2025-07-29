Ice Cream Recalled In New York After Fatal Discovery
This is terrible news for ice cream lovers across New York State.
Two major companies are recalling popular ice cream bars sold in New York.
Rich Ice Cream Co. Recall In New York
The Rich Ice Cream Co. is recalling over 110,292 cases of ice cream bars due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria can pose serious health risks, or even death, especially to pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and the immunocompromised.
10 different ice cream bars are part of the recall. The ice cream is sold in over 20 states, including New York and New Jersey.
The following with lot numbers ranging from 24351 to 25156 are recalled:
- Chocolate Crunch Cake Bar
- Strawberry Shortcake Bar
- Rich Bar
- Crumbled Cookie Bar
- Orange Cream Bar
- Fudge Frenzy Bar
- Cotton Candy Twirl Bar
- Savagely Sour BlueRaspberry Bar
- Savagely Sour Cherry Bar
- Cool Watermelon Bar
Tropicale Foods Ice Cream Recall
Tropicale Foods is also recalling ice cream sold in New York.
The company is recalling the following Helados Mexico and La Michoacana products.
The recall was issued over undeclared milk.
"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states.
The products include “cream” in the ingredient lists, but the common name “milk” is not declared.
State
New Yorkers are urged to check their freezers and dispose of any affected products to avoid serious health risks associated with listeria, especially for vulnerable populations.
