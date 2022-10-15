$200 Million Dollar Plan Set for Former Kingston, NY IBM Site

According to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, "an official closing on the eastern portion of the former TechCity campus has been scheduled, and an agreement with the purchaser, National Resources, has been reached to transfer ownership of the western portion by the end of the year."

The Ulster County Economic Development Alliance also known as the UCEDA helped move along the approval of purchase and sales.

The former IBM and TechCity campus will now be known as iPark87. According to Ulstercounty.ny.gov, the goal is to, "invest at least $200 million to position the campus for substantial growth and local job creation."

Will Ulster County, NY See More Jobs Available?

The plan is to "create thousands of good-paying jobs for Ulster County residents." Pat Ryan also stated that they are looking forward to a new chapter on site that once had decades of failure.

On-site residents can expect to see "light manufacturing, food and agriculture, film and television, arts and culture, and logistics and distribution."

Plans such as providing affordable housing, a brewery, a hotel and retail spaces and more are also an idea.

Ulster County, NY residents have wondered what would fill the empty space at the former IBM building and now there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

This Isn't The First Time That Kingston, NY Has Provided Affordable Housing

In March of 2022, the plan was to build tiny homes on the lots of Cedar and Franklin Street in Kingston, New York. These homes would be provided through a partnership with the Family of Woodstock.

Who Was Eligible To Live In These Tiny Homes in Ulster County, NY?

Residents and families who are homeless or left with nowhere to live will be candidates for this dwelling. The idea behind this entails allowing those in need to save up in order for when they leave their tiny home.

Those who qualify to reside in these tiny homes will be able to do so for up to two years. They will then pay $900 a month in rent. This will help to get them on track for when they leave their tiny house.

Are you looking forward to the tiny homes and new expansion at the former IBM site in Kingston, NY? Share with us below.

