Exciting things are happening in Red Hook, New York.

Unfortunately, one thing many towns in the Hudson Valley have way too many of is vacant buildings! There are way too many of them in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and Middletown, every town has them and hopefully, over the next few years, we will start to see some of them filled with successful businesses, like what's happening at one location in Red Hook.

New Business Filling Vacant Building in Red Hook

The corner of East Market Street (Route 199) and Route 9 in the village of Red Hook has sat vacant for months. The last business J&J's Gourmet closed back in December and when they closed many residents were wondering if anything would replace them. It took a while, but after 9 months a new shop is coming soon and is promising to offer something we all love according to the Daily Catch, CHEESE!!

Cheese Shop in Red Hook

The yet-to-be-named shop will be run by owner and cheese educator Lauren Cunningham-Housman, who plans to offer guests a full-service cheese and charcuterie counter. The counter will offer a variety of local, American, and European cheeses, as well as a small sandwich and salad menu. They'll have local wine, beer, cider, and coffee available and are planning to offer made-to-order charcuterie boards for parties and holidays.

The focus of the new shop according to Cunningham-Housman will be cheese and items that pair well with it, "I think what sets me apart is having a full-service cut-to-order cheese counter where you can taste the cheese and learn about the story behind the cheese and the cheesemakers".

When Will it Open?

Cunningham-Housman told the Daily Catch that she's hoping to open in early spring 2023, and once open she plans to host wine, cider, and cheese tastings in the space, "I want to serve as a community gathering space where people can come for wine and cheese tasting and be in a welcoming environment".

