Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus

Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution.

Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.

We have all kinds of birds, hundreds of deer, and recently we even had a moose running loose in Dutchess County. We can't forget about bears! Over the last few months, there's been a rise in bear sightings all over the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month, we told you about a bear attacking other wildlife in Columbia County and with stories like that happening, most of the area is on high bear alert! That includes one Orange County school.

Monroe-Woodbury School Spot Bear on Campus

This week has been interesting for the students and staff at Monroe-Woodbury schools in Central Valley.

According to the Times Herald-Record, the school was made aware of a bear sighting outside on the school's campus back on Wednesday, October 12th. The sighting happened near the woods right next to the Monroe-Woodbury Middle School soccer field off Nininger Road. The sightings lead to the school to either cancel or move indoors all outdoor athletic events and practices.

2nd Sighting Reported

The second sighting in as many days was reported on Thursday, October 13th. The second sighting has led to the school taking some extra precautions to keep everyone safe. Students at Monroe-Woodbury High School, Monroe-Woodbury Middle School, and Central Valley all had to remain indoors for physical education and recess on Thursday. The school district did tell the Times Herald-Record that they have contacted the environmental conservation police and they were expected to visit the campus on Thursday to assess the situation.

The school did cancel some outdoor practices Thursday but said the cancelations were sure to the weather, not the bear. As of today (Friday 10/14), the school is operating without any restrictions, and all outdoor school activities and scheduled events are set to go on as planned.

