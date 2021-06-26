The New York State Department of Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) sent out a message today via Facebook reminding all of us that as we head out on our camping trips and BBQs it is extremely important we are bear aware.

Many of us will sent up camps this summer that will involve food and other supplies. The NYS DEC wants to remind us that bears do live in our woods and they will take the opportunity to eat your food if it is left accessible. The same rule goes for any outdoor BBQ's you plan to host in your yard this summer.

The last thing you want is to walk up on is a bear enjoying what you left out at your BBQ or campsite the night before. The NYS DEC has a lot of information on bears and how to prevent them from pulling a "Yogi" on your leftover summer meals.

Hudson Valley Bear Sightings in 2021

Remember just this year alone their have been numerous bear sightings near people in the Hudson Valley including a bear being spotted in downtown Middletown in Orange County. And who can forget the two bears going at it in Poughquag just outside Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County.

If you are interested in learning how to keep you campsite safe from bears there is a live Facebook chat the NYS DEC has arranged for tomorrow (June 24, 2021) at noon on their Facebook page which will also have a Q & A portion. If you miss it you can always follow the NYS DEC Facebook page to catch up on what you missed and more.

Bears will eat just about anything when they are hungry enough so no food or even garbage is safe when left out for bears to find.

Keep an eye for these woodland creatures too.

