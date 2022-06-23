Bear Breaks Down Door to Get Into Dutchess County House

Bear sightings and encounters are on the rise all over the Hudson Valley.

Over the last few weeks, we've told you about numerous bear sightings in Fishkill, Poughkeepsie, and Middletown to name a few places, but one really wasn't a sighting, it was more of a really scary situation.

Angel D Angel D loading...

A Bear Broke Into My House

Angel from Dover Plains called us to share a bear experience she went through earlier this month. She told us that back on the morning of June 4th, she left her house in Dover Plains to attend her kid's baseball game and when she got home at around 2 p.m. in the afternoon, she was met with a head-scratching situation.

She told us, "I had been home inside my house for about a 1/2 hour and changed to prep to go outside to mow the lawn. When I walked outside to mow, I noticed there was candy on the steps and wondered when my kids ate it, and why they didn't pick it up... as I began mowing I looked up and was surprised to find that the door was destroyed."

Angel also noticed that not only was the door and screen destroyed but something BIG left a print on the outside of the door, "that looks like a bear paw print"! Take a look...bear print?

Angel D Angel D loading...

I say yes! I asked Angel what did she do when she realized that a bear tried to get into her house? She said, "I initially called my neighbor who came over with a shotgun, then we called the State Troopers who showed up, took a report, and checked to clear the house."

Was the Bear Still in the House?

Thankfully the troopers didn't find a bear inside the house and the only things that Angel had to replace were the door and some siding on the house. She did tell us that she entrained the salesperson at Home Depot when she asked for a "Bear Proof" door!

If you see a bear or have a situation like Angel or anything bear-related the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is asking folks to report their sightings here.

AutoCamp Catskill Sets Up Camp in Saugerties, NY Stay the night in a luxury airstream or 'glamp' in a canvas tent under the stars in Saugerties at AutoCamp Catskill this summer.