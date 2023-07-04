Hug a Horse Day Event Set for Dover Plains, NY

Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue Set for 2nd Annual event.

Each year on July 15, National I Love Horses Day celebrates the over 200 breeds of the spirited animal that give humans much to love.

Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue started in 2008 has a mission of helping horses heal people. They're a 501(c)3 horse sanctuary in Dover Plains, NY (Dutchess County) that is committed to the lifelong well-being of horses through an educational approach and programming, believing in the healing bond between humans and horses. Over the past 15 years, Lucky Orphans has helped many horses, along with some sheep and goats, find a more promising and meaningful future.

Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue to Host 2nd Annual Love a Horse, Hug a Horse Day!

According to a press release, the purpose of National I Love Horses Day, celebrated on July 15 each year, is to encourage people to think about the economic, cultural, and historical contributions that horses have made to the United States. It was also established to honor the importance of horses to the country’s security, recreation, and legacy, as well as their continuous impact on America through media such as film and their continued presence in open space.

Love a Horse, Hug a Horse Day will take place on Saturday, July 15 at Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue facility at 2699 rt 22 in Dover Plains, NY. Meet the minis and draft horses, and spend some time with a retired racehorse. Learn how their 49 rescued horses work with people to educate, support and heal the community. Come learn about Lucky Orphans while supporting local vendors. Each horse requires $30 a day in care, so your support is much appreciated.

Come out and support this great cause on July 15 in Dover Plains!