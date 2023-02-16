4th Person Hit By Train In Hudson Valley, New York In 2 Weeks
An investigation is underway, again, after another person was hit by a train in the Hudson Valley.
On Wednesday, officials from Ulster County confirmed someone was hit by a train.
Person Hit By Train In Kingston, New York
A person was hit by a CSX train in Kingston Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kingston Police Department. The accident happened in the area of Wilbur Ave and West O’Reilly Street, according to police.
"Members of the Kingston Police Department are currently investigating a train vs. pedestrian incident in the area of Wilbur Ave and West O’Reilly Street," the Kingston Police Department stated in a press release.
Police did not provide information about the injured person, but confirmed the person was transported from the scene.
"The injured pedestrian was transported from the scene with the assistance of the Kingston Fire Department utility rescue vehicle and Mobile Life. No further information at this time," the Kingston Police Department said.
Others Hit By Trains In Dutchess County And Westchester County
This marks the fourth person who was recently hit by a train in the Hudson Valley.
Last week, on Feb. 6 around 7:30 a.m., a person was struck and killed by a Metro-North train at the Hudson Avenue crossing in Peekskill.
Someone else was fatally hit by a train at the same location in Peekskill one week before. Police note the person was trespassing.
Then on Feb. 1, a pedestrian was killed by a Metro-North commuter train in Dover. It happened on the Harlem Line near Dover Furnace Road between the Wassaic and Harlem Valley stations