Have You Been to this Hidden Hyde Park Gem?

I’ve lived in Dutchess County for almost than 30 years, and I like to think I’ve been to most of the well known museums and attractions. In Hyde park alone there is the Roosevelt Estate and Library, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and the Hyde Park Train Station Museum. Wait… backup a moment. Did I say the Hyde Park Train Station Museum? Indeed I did.

You’ve never been to the Hyde Park Train Station Museum? Never even heard of it? Well, you don’t know what you’re missing. The Hyde Park Train Station Museum is at 35 River Road at Riverside Park in Hyde Park, and it’s pretty awesome. Here’s some history. A train station was built at this River Road location around 1851, when the Hudson River Railroad was constructed from New York City to Albany. That structure was torn down and replaced by the current station in 1914. The last regularly scheduled New York Central passenger train stopped there in 1958.

The station, freight house and property was sold to the Town of Hyde Park by the New York Central Railroad. The station was going to be demolished when the Hudson Valley Railroad Society signed a lease for the building with the town in 1975. A ton of repairs, both interior and exterior had to be done by the society, including rebuilding the ticket booth, refurbishing benches, waiting room, and baggage room. Wiring, plumbing and heating systems also had to be rebuilt.

Inside the Train Station Museum you will find displays depicting the area's railroading past, running models trains, and knowledgeable railroad enthusiasts who can answer your questions. The Hyde Park Train Station Museum is open most Monday nights and by request at any other available time. To schedule a visit, you can call Jeff Armstrong at (845) 518-0635 or Denny Evual at (845) 287-0901.

