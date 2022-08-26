At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.

New York State Police Investigate Van Crash on New York State Thruway in Greene County

On Thursday, New York State Police announced the van was transporting a church group from the Church of God of Prophecy, out of South Ozone Park, New York.

The driver of the van, 73-year-old Percival Carter of Jamaica, New York, overcorrected when he attempted to avoid an uninvolved vehicle that changed lanes, police say. Carter lost control of the van, which was overturned numerous times.

Carter was not injured during the crash.

New York City Church Van Crashes in Hudson Valley After Trip To Niagara Falls

The church group was heading back to New York City after visiting Niagara Falls, police say.

"The preliminary investigation determined that the 14-passenger van lost control, struck a guide rail and rolled over. There were a total of 13 passengers and a driver in the van at the time of the crash," New York State Police said in a press release. "Ambulances have transported all 13 passengers local hospitals."

4 Facing 'Life-threatening Injuries in Albany, New York

At least four passengers suffered life-threatening injuries, police say. Passengers Diane A. Grier, 51, of Queens Village, New York, 65-year-old Phyllis May Lewis of Rosedale, New York, Richard K. Senior, 56, of Queens Village, New York, and 65-year-old Pamela Wilson, 65, (unknown address), were transported to Albany Medical Center for serious, life-threatening injuries.

All remain at Albany Medical Center in critical condition, according to New York State Police.

9 Suffered Minor Injuries

Passengers Antoinette Roper, 63, of Jamaica, New York, and 63-year-old Sarah Simms, 63, of Hempstead, New York, were both transported to Northern Dutchess Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Maxine Fisher, of Jamaica, New York, was taken to Health Alliance in Kingston for non-life-threatening injuries. 63-year-old Ismay D. Montoban from Central Islip, New York, was taken to Albany Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Herchell M. Blackwood, 63, of Valley Stream, New York, was transported to St. Peter’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Leonie Marshall, 62, of Queens Village, NY, was taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ronald Price, 69, Rochelle Smith, 37, and Agnes Williams, 84, were also transported to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say their addresses are unknown at this time.

No Charges Filed

Police say the driver is not at fault for the accident that shut down parts of the New York State Thruway for nearly eight 8 hours. No charges are pending and no tickets were issued.

"No criminal charges are pending, and no tickets were issued. State Police were assisted on scene by Troop F BCI, Troop F CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit), Coxsackie and New Baltimore Fire Departments, and multiple EMS agencies. All southbound lanes reopened to traffic around 3:45 a.m.," New York State Police stated in a press release.

