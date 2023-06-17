I don't know about you, but I think it is so cool when I see all the vintage and specialty cars drive along Route 9. I'm not much of a car guy - as in I don't know a heck of a lot about the mechanics of them - but I can appreciate a beautiful car and the work that goes into them. One automotive tradition has returned to Hyde Park and is getting people's engines running.

Hyde Park Summer Nights Car Cruise

Hyde Park Summer Nights Car Cruise

The Hyde Park Summer Nights Car Cruise returns to Hyde Park. The Car Cruise is run in association with the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, and is now organized by Harvey Burns.



The Hyde Park Summer Nights Car Cruise will be held every Wednesday from June 7th through September 27th from 5pm to 8pm, weather permitting. The Car Cruise is held in the Stop & Shop Plaza on Route 9 in Hyde Park right in front of the Advanced Auto Parts.



Come and hang out with some old friends and make some new friends! Plus, show off your hot rod to potentially win prizes. The Hyde Park Summer Night Car Cruise will be handing out trophies at the end of each evening. People can also win the 50/50 raffle, plus other prizes will be raffled off. And as you enjoy your evening, listen to some classic tunes from their live DJ. Song requests are welcomed and encouraged.



I got to attend last week for this year's kickoff car cruise, and it was a blast. There were about 20 cars featured, and everyone was so cool to talk with. We rocked out to some good music, people walked away with some awesome prizes, and it was cool to hear the stories behind everyone's car.

Specialty nights will be announced soon! That, and be on the lookout for information on upcoming food vendors. For more information, you can contact Harvey Burns at Goman2469@gmail.com. You can get alerts and updates in the Hyde Park Summer Night Car Cruise Facebook Group.

