Hyde Park Referenced in Twisted New Horror Film ‘The Menu’

One of the most bizarre new horror films has a random Hudson Valley reference. Did you catch the drop?

Have you seen 'The Menu' yet?

It is quite possibly the most bizarre and twisted horror film I have seen in years. The plot is extremely creative. Not only is it a horror flick but it also has a hint of dark comedy.

I won't spoil it for you but the film is about a group of social media food influencers and celebrities who attend a famous restaurant that is run by a world renowned head chef played by Ralph Fiennes. The celebrities quickly learn that their dream invitation to this secluded New York restaurant will turn into a nightmare.

At one point early in the film the head chef introduces another chef who is working in the kitchen. He tells the patrons of the restaurant that he graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park. It was a cool and random shout-out. Is it really that random though? Of course, the school deserves praise.

Why wouldn't they have someone from the institute in Hyde Park have some representation since they made a point to reference the school in the film? Despite the snub, the movie was still cool.

