New York Teen Abducted In Broad Daylight In Hudson Valley, PD
A Hudson Valley man is accused of grabbing a young girl in broad daylight. What happened next shocked police.
Police from Poughkeepsie announced a Dutchess County man was arrested following an alleged incident with a young girl.
Arrest Made in Attempted Robbery and Unlawful Imprisonment Incident
On Monday, around 9:30 a.m., 25-year-old Andrew Kosmider of Hyde Park allegedly followed a 15-year-old girl on South White Street, between Church Street and Main Street.
The 25-year-old placed his hand over her mouth and attempted to pull her into an alley, police say.
The unnamed teen screamed and luckily was able to get the attention of a Good Samaritan, who intervened and immediately flagged down responding police officers.
Hyde Park Man Arrested
Police were able to find Kosmider a short time later, took him into custody without incident, and charged him with:
- Attempted Robbery in the Third Degree (Class E Felony)
- Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree (Class E Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)
Motive Remains Unclear, Police Need Help
Police say the "motive" for this alleged incident remains under investigation. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Tip Line at (845) 451-7577.
Calls may be made anonymously.
