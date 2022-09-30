Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.

Ian May Be the Deadliest Hurricane In Florida History

Ian could be the deadliest hurricane in the state's history. Reports say the storm has left at least 11 people dead with search and rescue efforts underway.

Ian Heads To Carolinas

Hurricane Ian is now on track to create life-threatening storm surges and hurricane conditions along the coast of the Carolinas on Friday. The storm is expected to come onshore Friday afternoon with flooding rains across the Carolinas and southern Virginia.

Ian Ready To Drench New York State, Parts of Hudson Valley

On Thursday, NBC reported Ian is going to bring rain to New York City, Long Island and parts of the Hudson Valley.

Fox believes New York City and most of Long Island will get at least two inches of rain. Montauk on Eastern Long Island will likely get over han 2.5 inches of rain. Westchester County could see 1.5 inches of rain and Putnam County about 1 inch of rain, Fox reports.

Hazardous Weather Outlook For Westchester, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Staten Island, Long Island

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Westchester, New York, Bronx, Richmond, Kings, Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties.

These counties have a "risk of excessive rainfall on Saturday as tropical moisture advances north and northeast during the first half of the weekend," according to the National Weather Service.

Will Ian Drench The Mid-Hudson Valley?

On Wednesday, Hudson Valley Weather did not think the Hudson Valley would see much of an impact from Ian.

"As usual when a tropical storm impacts the south the question arises as to what impacts will affect our region. At the moment the impacts looks to be very little, the same cold front pulling Ian NE and slowing its progress will pull its remnant NE as well. A look at total precipitation from the GFS and Euro show the soaking impacts of Ian to our south with a sharp cut off near NJ," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

However, Hudson Valley Weather now believes there is a greater chance of the storm reaching the Mid-Hudson Valley.

"Trends in data have continued to inch the impacts from the remnants of Ian further north," Hudson Valley Weather wrote Friday morning. "Just how much of an impact and how much rainfall occurs will depend on how far north the moisture can push." The confidence of at least a moderate rainfall is highest across the southern parts of the region, with impacts lessening to as little as scattered showers across northernmost zones."

Hudson Valley Weather believes there is a chance of over an inch of rain in Orange, Rockland and Westchester counties.

