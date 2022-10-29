Is it Still Legal to Trap Animals in New York?

Even before the United States was officially a country, fur trapping was a massively successful industry in the northeast. It was so huge, in fact, that many animal populations were decimated. But is it still legal today?

Animal Trapping in New York

There are a surprising amount of animals that have been traditionally hunted for their fur living in New York. Fishers, martens, river otters, beavers, bobcats, black bears, and even mink and muskrats all call the Empire State home. There's also still a trapping season for almost every single one of them in 2022.

What Animals Can You Trap in New York?

There are over ten different animals you can legally trap in New York State, with the majority of the animals specifically being trapped for their fur. Your local trapper may be quite busy at the moment, too, as nearly all of the trapping seasons are in the fall and winter.

Trapping Seasons in New York

From October 25th to February 15th, it is legal to trap foxes, bobcats, coyotes, skunks, racoons, opossums, and weasels in the Hudson Valley. Fishers and martens are legally allowed to be trapped from October 25th through December 10th. Beaver, mink and muskrat trapping season is from November 10th through April 7th. There are no limits on the number of any of these animals to be trapped. But what isn't allowed?

Wolves remain protected in New York State, and it is illegal to hunt them in any fashion, including traps. While there is a black bear hunting season in New York, trapping bear is not allowed. Find more important hunting guidelines below.

