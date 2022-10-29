Alert: Massive Fire Can Break Out Due to Using This Device

The temperatures are dropping quickly and it's very important to remember these fire safety tips.

Ugh, we have officially reached that time of year where it's cold in the morning and at night. Unfortunately it's just going to be getting worse and a big debate always starts about when to turn the heat on. I have NO tolerance when it comes to the cold and the second I feel chilly it's game over for me. I try anything to stay warm, but you have to be careful because there are methods that you might not be aware of that are actually dangerous and could cause fires.

WARNING, WARNING, WARNING:

A post was recently put out by the Highland Falls Fire Department and they wanted to give the public a cold weather reminder. It's very easy to forget this...

Be mindful if you use space heaters:

According to officials, DO NOT PLUG SPACE HEATERS INTO POWER STRIPES OR EXTENSION CORDS. If you do use a space heater you need to plug it directly into a wall outlet. How come?

Why is this such a problem?

Well, power stripes are not designed to to handle the high current flow required by a space heater. This can get dangerous and serious because they can overheat and cause a fire. It's very important to remind children and elderly people about this as well. Be careful and educate yourself on the latest fire prevention tips.

