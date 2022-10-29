Plans Approved to Replace Beloved Hudson Valley Diner

Google Google loading...

It's the end of an era for a local landmark with lots of great memories.

Two major projects were approved this week that will replace one local eyesore and create a new mecca for pot smokers.

The Town of New Paltz has approved two projects this week that have been in the works for a while. The first business will bring a cannabis dispensary to Old Rte. 299, just off the New York State Thruway. The building will be erected just down the street from Orale Mexico restaurant. According to renderings, the building will resemble a large barn, complete with a silo.

Town of New Paltz Town of New Paltz loading...

In April we told you about the project submitted by Paul Larios, the senior project engineer for the proposed Farmer's Choice Dispensary. Now it appears that the project is moving forward, just in time for the launch of legal dispensaries across the state.

Another project not far from the dispensary has also been approved. The Town of New Paltz has given the green light to replace the long-closed College Diner. The beloved diner shut down in 2018 after a reported falling out among family members. Since then the property has sat vacant, but not for long.

Town of New Paltz Town of New Paltz loading...

The Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union filed an application last year to build a branch on the property. The new building will be 4,000 square feet and feature a drive-thru and parking area.

It's unclear when construction will begin on either of these projects.

9 Delicious Dutchess County Diners These 9 Dutchess County Diners Won't Disappoint