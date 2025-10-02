Shocking Twist In 14-Year Murder Mystery In Upstate New York

After more than a decade, police have identified human remains in Upstate New York as a missing man. The case is being treated as a murder.

There's a brand-new development in the more than decade-long search for a missing chef from Upstate New York.

Human Remains Identified As Man Missing From New York Since 2011

Doh Soe, a Burmese refugee, went missing from Rochester in May 2011. The 23-year-old was last seen leaving work at Wegmans Next Door Bar & Grill on Monroe Avenue.

He was last seen alive back in 2011 when he was taking money from an ATM at Greece Ridge Mall.

His vehicle was later found at his home, but he was never seen again.

Investigators say Soe was known in the Burmese immigrant community and often visited nightclubs in Rochester as well as a men's-only campground in Angelica.

At the time of his disappearance, he had just purchased a new cell phone at Greece Ridge Mall, which has never been recovered. Police are still searching for that phone and believe it could hold important clues.

Remains Found In 2021 Confirmed To Be Of Missing Man

On Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed the identity of human remains found in a culvert back in December 2021 near State Route 36 in Dansville, Steuben County, belongs to Soe.

Alongside his remains, personal items and clothing were recovered. Advances in DNA technology are now being used to reexamine the evidence.

Soe’s family describes him as a hardworking and happy young man who is still deeply missed.

Case Treated As Murder

This case is being treated as a murder, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

State Police have set up a dedicated tip line at (607) 225-5400. Calls can be anonymous, and investigators stress that no tip is too small.

