Human Remains Found In Search For Missing New York Teacher

A beloved professor from the Hudson Valley vanished while hiking out West. Weeks later, authorities made a heartbreaking discovery.

The search for a missing teacher from the Hudson Valley appears to have come to a sad end, thousands of miles away.

Bard College Professor Goes Missing In California

Nevada County Sheriff's Office Nevada County Sheriff's Office loading...

In May, 50-year-old Rebecca Heinowitz, a Bard College professor, went missing while hiking in Northern California.

Nevada City, California, police say she was last seen on the Saturday before Memorial Day, May 24, struggling while swimming in the raging waters of the Yuba River.

"Despite extensive search efforts, the woman was not located," the Nevada County Sheriff's Office stated.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office Nevada County Sheriff's Office loading...

Heinowitz, of Barrytown, New York, was described by authorities as being a 5'3" 120-pound white woman with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black two-piece swimsuit.

Human Remains Found Weeks Later

In an update, police say they believe they have found the remains of the missing professor. On Tuesday, a drone discovered human remains along a rocky shore, adjacent to the water’s edge of the Yuba River, police say.

Following a dangerous and tough mission, officers removed the remains.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office Nevada County Sheriff's Office loading...

"Due to the condition of the remains, it will take several weeks before positive identification can be made," police said in an update.

Heinowitz has taught at Bard College for the past 21 years, according to her Linkedin. She was a professor of literature and contemporary poetry at the college located in Annandale on Hudson.

