Human Bones Found At New York Waterfront Park For 3 Time In Days

Chilling Discovery: Can you help the police crack this case? For the third time in the past two weeks, human remains were found in a park in New York.

More human remains were found over the long weekend at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Human Remains Found At Brooklyn Bridge Park

Last month, police found a skull and bones in a waterfront park in Brooklyn, New York.

Two days later, a femur and a couple of smaller bones were located nearby at the at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Police believe the remains appear to be from the same person, ABC reports.

Information about the remains, like the potential gender or age, hasn't been released.

More Remains Found In Brooklyn, New York

A woman discovered more skeletal remains Saturday night near the shoreline by 10 Dock Street.

The woman believes she found part of a spine. She says she was searching in the park for human remains after hearing of the other recent discoveries.

As of this writing, it's unclear if the remains found Saturday belong to the person whose remains were found two weeks ago.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

